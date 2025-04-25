Teen shot in South Seattle by couple on Lime scooter

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital Friday afternoon. Officers said the victim was shot by two suspects on a Lime scooter, and another teen boy returned fire. No arrests have been made yet.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 15-year-old boy Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened at the ARCO gas station on Rainier Avenue South and South McClellan Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers arrived and located a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the pelvis area. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the victim and two other teen boys were at the gas station and got into some type of altercation with a man and woman on a Lime scooter.

The couple on the Lime scooter shot the 15-year-old, and one of the boys returned fire, according to SPD. The two boys then left in a vehicle, leaving the victim behind. The suspects fled on the scooter.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

