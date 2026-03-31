2 teens seriously injured in Seattle drive-by shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Chinatown-International District that left two teens seriously injured.
What we know:
The incident happened near 6th Avenue South and South Jackson Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a 19-year-old and 16-year-old were walking up the street when a car pulled up, and there was some kind of altercation.
Then, shots rang out, and the two teens were struck by gunfire. Seattle police confirmed the 16-year-old was shot in the torso and arm, and the 19-year-old was shot in the ankle and hand.
Both teens were taken to Harboview Medical Center in serious condition.
Seattle police investigate a drive-by shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Chinatown-International District on March 31, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)
What we don't know:
There is currently no information about the suspect, other than that they were driving a sedan.
Officers were at the scene taking statements from witnesses and are working to review surveillance footage in the area.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the violent crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department.