'There’s been a lot of support:' Community raises $32K for math teacher in need of heart transplant

Doctors believe a case of COVID that King County man H.B. Telling battled in the spring may have caused congestive heart failure. Now, they're praying for a miracle.

After months of waiting to get on a heart transplant list, Telling is now one step closer to potential surgery.

His wife, Tina, spoke to FOX 13 outside their Renton home Thursday.

"We have three kids," she said. "Unfortunately, because he continues to be critically ill, he can’t come home and we really miss him."

Since the spring, Telling and his family have made a lot of hospital visits.

"He went to a cardiologist in November and they said he was in cardiogenic shock."

Shortly after, he was put in the intensive care unit at UW Medical Center.

"Today we got some good news," said Tina. "We got on the transplant list. It’s a long process and we’re very fortunate that he got on it."

However, the battle isn’t over.

"We don’t know how long we have to wait," she said. "There’s a lot more people in need of a heart transplant than there are hearts."

Their local community is stepping up to help ease the burdens for the family.

"There’s been a lot of community support for him," said Tina.

A GoFundMe has already raised more than $32,000 in less than two days.

"A lot of people know him and love him," said his wife.

For more than a decade, Telling has taught math at Skyline High School in Sammamish.

Students past and present have been leaving words of encouragement while also donating to the family.

"Telling, thank you for being one of the best teachers I had in my time at Skyline," wrote Trevor Peden. "You truly are one of the best. Thanks for helping me on my journey towards becoming a teacher."

Another person wrote, "HB is a wonderful person, partner, and father who deserves all the good things in the world. Thinking of you and your family!"

"There’s a lot of students who know him. He has a lot of coworkers who know him very well," said Telling’s wife. "This is helping. We’re just hopeful a heart comes through."