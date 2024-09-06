Top weekend things to do in Seattle September 6-8

article

It may not officially be fall, but summer’s last golden days are upon us. Before we trade in our sandals for beanies and pumpkin spice everything, there’s a whole lineup of events waiting to make your summer finale epic. From the Wooden Boat Festival in Port Townsend to AFROPunk and the first regular season game for the Seahawks, the best is yet to come.

Wherever the weekend takes you, be sure to stay up-to-date with several Seattle traffic closures.

What concerts are in Seattle this weekend?

Future & Metro Boomin at Climate Pledge Sept. 6

Ray LaMontagne at Chateau Ste. Michelle Sept. 6 and Sept 7.

Gracie Abrams at WAMU Theater Sept. 6

SWITCHFOOT at Marymoor Park Sept. 7

Slipknot at White River Amphitheatre Sept. 7

T.I. with Ying Yang Twins at Tulalip Amphitheatre Sept. 7

Carin Leon at Climate Pledge Sept. 8

The Marley Brothers at White River Amphitheatre Sept. 8

Lalah Hathaway at Showbox SoDo Sept. 8

What festivals are in Seattle this weekend?

AFROPUNK: For the first time, AFROPUNK comes to Seattle with a full music lineup along with drinks, food trucks and community spotlights. Performances include Cautious Clay, Black Ends, BLAST, Lace Cadence and more. The event is Saturday September 7 from 2-8:30 p.m. at Pier 62. Purchase tickets here.

Porch Fest Edmonds: PorchFest Edmonds is an annual, free public event designed by Downtown Edmonds neighbors and merchants. The event will feature 69 performers and 37 hosts Saturday, September 7 from 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

Wooden Boat Festival: Head to Port Townsend for the largest wooden boat festival in North America. Discover the beauty and craft of maritime culture. Tickets can be purchased for single-day and three-day passes.

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival: This three-day festival in Mukilteo is fun for the entire family. From live performances, a beer garden and 100+ vendors, there’s a little something for everyone. The festival also includes a 5K/10K run and beach-themed parade.

Northern Sky Festival: Looking for a way to celebrate the end of summer? The Northern Sky Festival at Oyster Bay Farm is an activity you won’t want to miss. Enjoy live music, outdoor art installations, and plenty of food vendors. Tickets are available for purchase for Friday or Saturday.

Bellingham Greek festival: From Thursday to Sunday, enjoy Greek hospitality to the fullest at the Bellingham Greek Festival. The fest boasts shopping, Greek delicacies and tours. Admission is free and more information can be found here.

What other events are in the Seattle area this weekend?

Washington State Fair: Week two of the Washington State Fair is in full swing in Puyallup. This year’s fair features live events, performances from headline-charting artists and endless tasty treats. All tickets for admission, rides, exhibitions and parking are available for purchase on the Washington State Fair website, or at the front gate.

BrickCon: BrickCon is a family-friendly event that welcomes all ages to see the artistry, engineering and mathematics of Lego building. To purchase tickets to the public hours visit: ticket.brickcon.org

University of Washington Football Game: Watch the UW Huskies take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles for the first-ever meeting this Saturday at Husky Stadium at 12:30 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks Game: It’s officially the best time of the year for football fans across the nation. Catch the Seahawks at Lumen Field as they play the Denver Broncos Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The team also announced earlier this week they'll be donning their iconic 1990s throwback uniforms at the game.