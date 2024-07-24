Eastbound SR-520 lanes closed in Seattle due to crash

article

A crash fully blocked the eastbound lanes of SR-520 in Seattle Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued the initial alert at around 9:44 a.m.

According to WSDOT, all eastbound lanes of SR-520 are closed at Montlake Blvd. Firefighters, the Washington State Patrol and incident response teams are at the scene.

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternative routes.

Further information about what led up to the crash is limited at this time.

Featured article

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

$250M superyacht Liva O draws 'big' attention on Seattle's Lake Union

When, where to catch Seattle's Seafair Air Show, Blue Angels

Ferry system becomes key issue in WA gubernatorial race

Police seek prolific theft suspect in Pierce County, reselling stolen equipment

Frustrations boil over at West Seattle light rail proposal town hall

Here's all of Auburn's White River Amphitheater concerts through 2024

Celebrate 75 years of Seafair in Seattle with our ultimate weekend guide

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.