Eastbound SR-520 lanes closed in Seattle due to crash

Published  July 24, 2024 10:26am PDT
Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation

SEATLE - A crash fully blocked the eastbound lanes of SR-520 in Seattle Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued the initial alert at around 9:44 a.m.

According to WSDOT, all eastbound lanes of SR-520 are closed at Montlake Blvd. Firefighters, the Washington State Patrol and incident response teams are at the scene. 

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternative routes. 

Further information about what led up to the crash is limited at this time.

Seattle's 520 bridge to close in both directions for weekend construction

If you're planning to drive between Seattle and the Eastside this weekend, you'll want to allow extra travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

