WA travelers scrambling to Miami before Hurricane Milton makes landfall

While many flights have been canceled to areas in Florida that are in the path of the storm, some Sea-Tac Airport flights to Miami were still heading out Tuesday.

"Glad we are not going tomorrow," said Jeff Logue, who was flying out to Miami.

As far as hurricanes go, the Logue's know that it's important to beat the clock.

"I worried about it a little bit, but I could tell we were ahead of Milton," said Jeff Logue.

Getting ahead of Hurricane Milton was the goal of most travelers on an American Airlines flight out of SEA at 9:15 pm on Tuesday.

Kit and Jeff Logue said they felt lucky that they were scheduled to land in Miami to catch their connecting flight to Panama, before Milton makes landfall.

"We were originally going to do this in April of 2020," Said Kit Logue. "So we are now taking our vacation that was COVID postponed."

While things looked good for the Logue's Tuesday via Miami, some flights were canceled to the sunshine state.

Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said Tuesday afternoon that at least two flights to Tampa and two to Orlando were marked as canceled.

Adly, from Puerto Rico, was also trying to beat Milton to Florida before the weather canceled her connecting flight home.

"We have been paying attention to the hurricane because we do have relatives over there and since we were traveling through Miami we arrived early," said Adly. "In case of anything happening, in case the airline wants to change our flight, or we would have to be taken to a different airport, we arrived early.".

She says she's been paying attention to the hurricane because her family has relatives in Florida in the Tampa and Orlando areas.

"Some had to evacuate," said Adly.

Because her home in Puerto Rico is on what she calls a hurricane route, she's used to storms, and though she might get the jump on Milton this time, she doesn't recommend traveling during hurricane season.

"It’s something that makes your life complicated," she said.

