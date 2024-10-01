Truck crashes into Seattle Walgreens

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a pickup truck slammed into a Walgreens store in Seattle early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street in Seattle's Central District at about 4 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspects tried to pull the ATM from the store.

Police said they found the truck abandoned near 25th Avenue South and South Norman in Seattle.

According to police, the suspects crashed a pickup truck into the Walgreens storefront and left the scene.

After searching the area, officers could not locate the suspects.

Police are searching for three men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

Seattle teen arrested, mistakenly released from youth detention center

Seattle Police Department ends Mounted Patrol Unit after 150 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



