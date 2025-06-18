US Marshals seek public's help in WA 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder case

The Brief The U.S. Marshals are seeking public's help in locating 29-year-old Elijah Dominick Hylton. Hylton is wanted in connection with the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins at the Emerald Queen Casino. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.



The U.S. Marshals service is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a 2020 homicide at the Emerald Queen Casino.

(U.S. Marshals Service)

The backstory:

Authorities allege that Elijah Dominick Hylton, now 29, shot and killed Ty Jenkins in the second-floor parking garage of the casino in August 2020.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Hylton in January 2023.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Hylton's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The U.S. Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Tacoma Police Department advise the public not to approach Hylton if seen. He is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the U.S. Marshals Service.

