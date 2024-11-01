How to watch University of Washington Huskies vs. USC

It's a battle between the 4-4 Big Ten Conference newcomers, as the Washington Huskies are set to host the USC Trojans on Saturday.

The Huskies are coming off a 17-31 loss against the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, while USC just snapped their three-game skid with a win over Rutgers.

Though both teams are off to a rocky start in their new conference, the Huskies have won 18 straight home games, the second-longest streak in the nation.

Will UW defend Husky Stadium in their Homecoming game? Keep reading to learn more about the game and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Indiana game?

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the UW-Indiana game on?

The Washington-Indiana game will air on the Big Ten Network, with Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, and Brooke Fletcher calling the action.

Related article

How can I listen to the UW-Indiana game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as an analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 139 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Hoosiers matchup history

This is the 88th matchup between the Trojans and Huskies, a series dating back 101 years to their first meeting in 1923.

The former Pac-12 foes last met in 2023, with UW winning 52-42 in Los Angeles. In USC's last visit to Husky Stadium in 2019, Washington won 28-14.

The Huskies need to win two of their last four games to be bowl eligible, however the remaining schedule includes No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon.

