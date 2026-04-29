Crowds, chants and an arrest at Turning Point USA event on UW campus

The Brief A Turning Point USA event at the University of Washington drew large crowds of supporters and counterprotesters. The scene escalated before the event began, with chanting, drums and a heavy police presence outside. One counterprotester was arrested after refusing to comply with police warnings, officials said.



A large crowd gathered Wednesday morning outside the University of Washington’s student union as a Turning Point USA returned to campus, drawing both supporters and counterprotesters.

Students described a scene that escalated quickly, half an hour before the event even got started.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A tent and crowd at the Turning Point USA event of the University of Washington campus on April 29, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We were walking past the HUB and then we saw a pretty big commotion outside," said UW sophomore Krishna Banda.

As the crowd grew from dozens to well over a hundred people, counterprotesters arrived, chanting and using drums in an effort to drown out the speaker inside the event tent.

UW sophomore Robert Ren said curiosity drew him in. He noted the visible law enforcement presence. More than a dozen University of Washington Police and private security officers were standing by.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A drummer counterprotester during Turning Point USA's event on the UW campus. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Organizers with Turning Point USA held signs highlighting controversial topics to spark debate, such as immigration enforcement.

According to a UW spokesperson, university police arrested a counterprotester who was drumming during the event after giving him multiple warnings to stop. When he refused to comply, officers took action, the spokesperson said.

Inside the tent, the source of the commotion, Nick Freitas, an American politician and influencer affiliated with Turning Point USA, addressed attendees as the noise from outside continued.

Nick Freitas speaks during Turning Point USA's event on the UW campus. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Not everyone in attendance was a UW student. Some people said they traveled from surrounding communities, including Bonney Lake and Mill Creek, to be there.

Turning Point USA organizers refused to answer any questions for FOX 13 about the event.

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