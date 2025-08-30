Extra Seattle police deployed to controversial religious rally

The Brief A religious concert and rally is planned for Gas Works Park in Seattle on Saturday. The event is drawing comparison to an event earlier this summer that put the city on edge. Police hope their presence will deter violence between event attendees and counterprotesters.



A religious concert scheduled for Saturday at Gasworks Park has ignited criticism from community members and advocacy groups, who fear a repeat of a controversial rally in May that resulted in dozens of arrests and clashes with police.

Seattle police approach a group of counterprotesters at Cal Anderson Park.

Local perspective:

The event, titled "Let Us Worship, Revive in 2025," was originally planned for Cal Anderson Park, a site with historical significance to the LGBTQ+ community on Capitol Hill. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recommended relocating the concert to Gasworks Park, citing public safety concerns.

Despite the concerns, Harrell stated that the city could not deny the group a permit due to First Amendment protections for free speech.

Counterprotest at Cal Anderson Park on May 24, 2025.

The backstory:

The apprehension stems from a May 24 "May Day USA prayer rally," during which 23 people were arrested following altercations between counter-protesters and event attendees with Seattle police. Mayor Harrell characterized that rally as "far-right" and intended to "provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city's values."

The leader of the "Let Us Worship" movement is the same individual who held maskless worship concerts in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, defying bans on mass gatherings.

UNITED STATES - 2007/07/08: View of Gas Works Park from Lake Union in Seattle, Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Community members and advocates have voiced frustration over the situation, with one person describing police at the May rally as "aggravating toward the crowd" while defending the "anti-trans rally."

The Seattle Police Officers Guild acknowledged the challenges these events pose for officers and confirmed that an additional police presence would be at Gasworks Park on Saturday.

In response to the Gasworks event, the Lavender Rights Project, a Black and trans-led organization, is hosting its own protest titled "Louder Than Hate" from 4 to 9 p.m. at Washington Hall in the Central District. Another counterprotest is planned at Gasworks, featuring a world record attempt for a kazoo performance to Chappell Roan music.

