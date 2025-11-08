‘This is betrayal’: WA veterans call for release of fellow veterans detained by ICE

As Veterans Day approaches, several organizations, like Veterans for Peace and the Black Deported Veterans of America, gathered on Saturday for one purpose: to shine a spotlight on service members separated from their families and facing deportation.

"We stand together today to say no to raids, no to cages, no to mass deportations," one speaker said. As they spoke, they held a poster with the names and faces of veterans who have been deported or died in exile.

"We put our lives on the line, we put our hands up, take an oath, and then we pick up a rifle and put our lives on the line that automatically says we are an American citizen right there, we are willing to die," one veteran said to the crowd.

Big picture view:

One by one, men and women of all ages from different branches of the military called for the release of all veterans in ICE custody, and on congress to pass legislation to end deportation and create a path to citizenship for all those who have served.

"This is their home, this is the nation they served, this is where their family and friends live and, in most cases, this is all they know," another veteran said.

The organizations say by fighting and serving this country, it proves loyalty to the nation and should be enough to earn the right to stay in the country they swore to protect, but it’s not.

What they're saying:

"That is not just, this is betrayal," one speaker said. "To add insult to injury, many deported veterans have been allowed to return to the U.S. for burial, but they couldn’t come back here to live, that is insane."

One man served in the U.S. Army and was deported for 14 years. He has since started a non-profit to help other veterans who have been deported. "We’re in Washington here to support our veterans who are facing deportations," he said.

Veterans like U.S. Army Vet Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry, who has been detained at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma for more than 2 months. His wife, Melissa Chaudhry, previously told FOX 13, her husband is a green card holder and a disabled veteran who was injured during his time in the service.

These organizations plan to hold a town hall on Sunday, November 9th at Evergreen State College from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chaudhry’s wife is expected to be among the speakers.

