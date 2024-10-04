The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for 69-year-old Judy Gail Smith. She's accused of running over a 64-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Happy Laundry laundromat off State Route 303 in Bremerton.

According to deputies, Smith stopped briefly, but then sped off without checking on the woman she had just hit.

The victim, who was in town visiting her son, suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with the victim, Denice Noice, a few days after the incident.

"I heard the crunch when she broke my leg," Noice said. "I still hear it today."

The vehicle in the hit-and-run was identified as a silver 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with Washington license BDX-0335. The driver was identified as Smith, who reportedly has no known permanent address.

"She actually came in to wash her clothes," said Happy Laundry manager Amy McLain. "She left her clothes behind. She hasn’t come back."

Smith's vehicle was later found abandoned at a residence on Normandy Drive in Bremerton. However, Smith was not located and remains on the run.

"I wish she would come forward and own up to what she did," said Noice. "I just can’t believe that she left. It’s beyond me that anybody would hit somebody and leave the scene like that."

Kitsap County deputies say a $20,000 warrant has been issued for Smith's arrest.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those who witnessed the collision or has additional information about it should contact Deputy Rob Corn at RCorn@kitsap.gov.

