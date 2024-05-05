Virginia woman’s first lottery ticket wins big

A Virginia woman’s decision to do something she’s never done before paid off in a big way.

Katelynne Berland was running errands for her mom that included picking up some lottery tickets , and she decided that day she’d play the lottery herself.

Image: Virginia Lottery

She bought the tickets at a 7-Eleven in Yorktown – and her ticket ended up being a $50,000 winner.

She won on the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 5 game.

RELATED: North Carolina man wins huge lottery jackpot after sister dreams he won

She says she plans to help her sister pay for college with the winnings.

This story was reported from Detroit.