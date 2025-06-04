WA AG leads 18 states to defend conversion therapy ban for minors

The Brief WA Attorney General Nick Brown led 18 states in court to defend a Michigan law that bans conversion therapy to be practiced on minors by licensed health officials. The brief argues that conversion therapy puts young people at risk of suicide and depression, and is not an effective form of mental health treatment.



Washington State Attorney General, Nick Brown, led a group of states in a court coalition to defend a Michigan law that bans licensed health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on minors.

Michigan's law bans licensed health professionals from practicing conversion therapy – a harmful practice that attempts to change one's gender identity or sexual orientation – but has recently been challenged in court due to a lawsuit from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

What we know:

Washington led the District of Columbia and 18 other states in an amicus brief, supporting the current Michigan law against conversion therapy.

The brief argues in favor of Michigan's ban, stating that conversion therapy puts young people at risk of suicide and depression, is not an effective treatment and is below the standard for mental health care.

Washington is one of 27 states and two territories to ban conversion therapy. The 52-page brief based the state's arguments on the First Amendment's inability to protect ineffective mental health practices, the state's history of regulating professional standards of care, and overturning the ban may cause further consequences for states regulating their own professional practice standards.

The states and territories alongside Washington on the brief are CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, ME, MD, MN, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OR, RI, VT, WI and DC.

The brief can be read here.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bodies of 3 missing Wenatchee, WA girls found, father wanted for murder

Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder

What we know about Decker girls, 3 missing WA sisters found dead

'I am in a lot of pain': Lakewood, WA mass shooting survivors being released from hospitals

'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson back in court

WATCH: TikTok video of woman digging for geoduck in WA goes viral

'Shut your legs' comment, rating female staff: Snoqualmie Police Chief fired after probe

Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed

WA beekeeper working to save millions of bees involved in crash in Whatcom County

FBI scrutiny puts pressure on Seattle mayor after protest clash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.