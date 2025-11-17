WA couple accused of planning to kidnap children had hidden 'shrine' to child sex abuse material

The Brief A Yelm couple is charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted child molestation, and multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. Investigators say a CyberTip to law enforcement led them to a shared Google account where hundreds of exploitative images and videos were uploaded; a search of the couple’s Yelm home uncovered handwritten notes describing how to abduct a child, prescription sedatives not prescribed to them, and a hidden compartment containing illegal materials. Court documents allege the couple had discussed targeting families and even traveled to Wisconsin to locate a family Moore was reportedly obsessed with; both suspects remain in custody on $2.5 million bail each as prosecutors continue to review additional digital evidence.



A Yelm couple has been charged in Pierce County with attempted kidnapping, attempted child molestation, and multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to court filings released Monday.

Court records filed Nov. 17, 2025, in Pierce County Superior Court detail an investigation involving Hailey Rose Davidson, 28, and William James Moore II, 28.

William James Moore II and Hailey Rose Davidson

Both defendants are accused of conspiring to kidnap a child, create and share child sexual abuse material, and plan sexual offenses against minors.

The suspects appeared in court Monday afternoon and are each being held at the Pierce County Jail on $2.5 million bail.

Investigation began with CyberTip

What we know:

Court documents say the case began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a CyberTip to investigators reporting hundreds of illegal child sex abuse image uploads to Google between 2024 and 2025.

Detectives traced the uploads to a joint Google account shared by Davidson and Moore, which led them to the couple’s home in Yelm. Inside, investigators say they found handwritten notes outlining a plan to kidnap a child, keep the victim hidden in a storage container and keep the child drugged for days.

One note read, in part:

"Drive normally to the middle of nowhere. I’ll meet you there. We’ll put her in my car… make sure she is knocked out the whole time."

According to the declaration for probable cause, investigators also found eight bottles of Trazodone, a prescription sedative, that were not prescribed to either suspect.

Detectives cite notes, hidden room

Dig deeper:

Inside the couple’s bedroom closet, deputies discovered a hidden compartment behind a wall panel that investigators described as "a shrine" containing illegal materials.

Detectives also found videos allegedly recorded by Davidson showing her phone camera positioned under a bathroom stall as girls changed into swimsuits, according to court filings. The footage reportedly included identifying tattoos visible on Davidson’s arms.

Couple allegedly targeted families

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, Davidson told investigators that Moore had been stalking two families with young children and had talked about kidnapping them.

Court documents state that the couple even took a road trip to Wisconsin about two years ago in an effort to locate one of the families Moore was "obsessed with." Detectives believe it was only a matter of time until a young child was victimized.

"Some of the communication that was located, found and some of the evidence shows that they have been communicating with local children and familes in our community," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Charges, ongoing investigation

By the numbers:

Davidson and Moore each face charges including:

One count of attempted kidnapping in the first degree

One count of attempted child molestation in the first degree

Nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

Prosecutors have also filed sexual motivation enhancements that could lengthen potential sentences if the pair are convicted.

What's next:

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges could be filed as digital evidence is reviewed.

Both defendants are scheduled to return to court later this month for arraignment.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.