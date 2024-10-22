U.S. Attorney taps AUSA to oversee WA election day concerns

As part of the Justice Department's election safeguard, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Marci Ellsworth as District Election Officer (DEO).

AUSA Ellsworth will be responsible for overseeing various concerns and complaints related to the general election on November 5 in the Western District of Washington.

In her role, Ellsworth will oversee the following:

Responses to complaints about voting rights violations.

Threats against election officials.

Election fraud.

This role is part of the department's nationwide Election Day Program, aimed at ensuring the integrity of elections and safeguarding citizens' voting rights.

"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process," said

While the public is encouraged to report any voting rights concerns to help maintain the integrity of the electoral process, state and local police have primary jurisdiction over ballot drop boxes, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency, according to the Justice Department.

AUSA Ellsworth can be reached at 206-553-7970, and the FBI is also prepared to handle reports of election-related crimes. For emergencies involving violence, citizens should call 911 first.

