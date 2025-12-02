Is WA's Gary Ridgway dying? Here's what we know

The Brief Gary Ridgway, the notorious "Green River Killer" convicted of murdering 49 women, is receiving end-of-life care in a Washington state prison. Sources say he is in poor health, but a Department of Corrections spokesperson says these claims are "inaccurate." Ridgway avoided the death penalty in his trial through a plea deal.



Gary Ridgway, known as the "Green River Killer," is receiving end-of-life care in a Washington state prison, according to a report from KIRO Newsradio.

Ridgway was convicted of killing 49 women between 1982 and 1998, though investigators believe there were many more victims.

At the time of his arrest, he was believed to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

Sources now say that Ridgway is nearing the end of his life behind bars. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the Green River Killer.

Is Gary Ridgway dying?

KIRO Newsradio reports five anonymous sources with knowledge of Ridgway's condition confirmed that Ridgway is receiving end-of-life care, though a spokesperson with the Washington State Department of Corrections disputes this claim.

DOC deputy communications director Rachel Ericson told KIRO Newsradio that these "are inaccurate rumors," and says that "Gary Ridgway has not had any change to his medical condition."

Who is Gary Ridgway?

Gary Ridgway is a notorious serial killer from Washington state, who went on a nearly 20-year murder streak. His last known victim was identified in 2024.

Most of his victims were runaways or sex workers. Ridgway strangled most of his victims and dumped their bodies in remote, wooded areas, at least five of whom were discovered near King County's Green River.

Ridgway had been a suspect in the murders since 1982, but the big break in the case did not come until 2001. DNA evidence linked him to the crimes, and he was arrested leaving work at the Kenworth Truck Factory in Renton.

Ridgway avoided the death penalty through a plea deal, in which he agreed to disclose the locations of women who were still missing.

FOX 13 Seattle is currently working to determine Ridgway's condition; this story will be updated.

