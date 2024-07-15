WA leaders call for change in decorum following assassination attempt

The single bullet that hit former president Donald Trump during Saturday’s assassination attempt garnered more reaction from across Washington state.

"I really just felt sadness come over me," said Washington republican gubernatorial candidate, Dave Reichert. "Our country is in a sad state right now. Shock and sadness is what hit me first."

He added the attack on the presumed Republican presidential nominee is a chance for political parties, locally and nationally, to rethink strategy and rhetoric.

"Wherever you happen to be on the political spectrum," he said, "I really hope we take the time, and pause and reevaluate how we treat each other and respect the opinions of other people."

His opponent, democrat Bob Ferguson, released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

"I condemn this act of violence against former President Donald Trump in the strongest possible terms. As a nation, we must come together."

In Milwaukee, Washington delegates have arrived for the Republican National Convention. Among them is the state’s GOP chairman Jim Walsh.

"Security will be heightened," Walsh told FOX 13 via a Zoom call.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

With Trump as the main headliner Walsh said Saturday’s assassination attempt had everyone talking about safety and security.

"We know that Donald Trump is a polarizing figure and that draws both intense support and intense opposition," said Walsh. "Political opposition is okay but what we worry about are the people driven to violence, the protesters driven to violence."

RNC officials have stated the venue is secure and that safety protocols are in place.

As for the shooting in Pennsylvania, Trump wasn’t the only person hit. Investigators say three men in the crowd were also hit. One of them was killed.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night, Corey Comperatore," said Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. "Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community."

As for the 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, authorities identified as being from Pennsylvania.

Witnesses say the alleged gunman was positioned on a rooftop 200 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking.

An eyewitness claims he spotted the shooter just before shots rang out.

"We could clearly see him with a rifle," said Greg Smith. "We're pointing at him. The police are down there running around on the ground. We're like, 'Hey, man. There's a guy on the roof with a rifle.... and next thing you know, five shots rang out."

An AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found explosive devices inside the suspect's vehicle near the rally and bomb-making material at his home.

On Sunday night, President Biden addressed the nation, speaking about the shooting and the upcoming presidential election.

"We cannot, we must not, go down this road in America," Biden said. "We have traveled before throughout our history. Violence has never been the answer."

The president also expressed his condolences to the man who died and urged patience as the investigation plays out.

"The power to change America should always rest in the hands of the people. Not in the hands of a would-be assassin," he said.

