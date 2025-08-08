WA hiker’s viral video shows overgrown trails, full toilets in national park

The Brief Federal budget cuts to the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service have led to noticeable deterioration in trail conditions, with overgrown paths and overflowing facilities, as highlighted by outdoor content creator Ame Manser. Manser's viral video from the Hidden Lake Trail in North Cascades National Park shows unprecedented maintenance issues, worse than during COVID-era closures, affecting high-traffic routes. Budget cuts have resulted in reduced staffing, delayed trail openings, and minimal upkeep, raising concerns about the future condition of public lands and their economic value.



Outdoor lovers warned months ago that federal budget cuts to the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service would hit hard come summer. Now, with summer in full swing, many say the impact is undeniable.

One of them is Ame Manser, a Spokane-based outdoor recreation content creator who recently posted a now-viral Instagram reel showing overgrown trails, overflowing pit toilets, and rutted paths on one of her favorite hikes in North Cascades National Park.

What they're saying:

"We hike a lot in the Pacific Northwest, and we have been noticing it quite a bit more this year than previous years," Manser told FOX 13. "We are avid hikers and backpackers. We are out most weekends."

Manser’s video, taken on the Hidden Lake Trail — which crosses both National Park and Forest Service lands — shows high brush crowding the path. In her recording, Manser shared she was "so disappointed in the trail conditions."

She says the lack of maintenance is unprecedented and worse than what she saw during COVID-era closures.

"The past few months this has been a pattern that we keep seeing over and over again," said Manser.

Why you should care:

She cited not just unkempt vegetation, but basic facility issues: pit toilets filled to the brim, no toilet paper, and trails blocked by downed trees. Hidden Lake, she said, is a well-loved, high-traffic route, making the disrepair even more concerning.

Earlier this year, hundreds of positions were slashed across the National Park Service, resulting in delayed trail openings, reduced visitor center hours, closed campgrounds, and minimal upkeep on popular routes.

"The trajectory currently is making me feel like these issues will continue if the status quo also continues," said Manser.

She believes the economic value of well-maintained public lands has been overlooked in budget decisions.

