WA superintendent urges lawmakers to plug public school funding shortfalls

Days after unveiling his $3.7 billion funding request to address critical shortfalls in public school funding, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal emphasized significant gaps in current education spending.

His appeal, delivered to state legislators, points to an urgency of addressing underfunded areas, from special education to basic operations.

Reykdal says the state’s education budget allocation has slipped significantly over the past few years. From 2017 to 2019, nearly 50% of the state budget was directed toward education. By the 2023-2025 budget cycle, that share had dropped to 44%.

"The other alarming thing for me is recognition that our state sought a waiver from the federal government last year," Reykdal said, referring to a $6 million shortfall in required education spending. "Our executive office — not my agency, but others — sought a waiver and got it. I suspect they’re going to have to seek a waiver again. I will not support that."

Reykdal stressed that it is vital for the state to meet federal requirements, which mandate a certain level of investment in K-12 education.

"When the federal government says you have a maintenance of equity effort, we have to do that. It’s federal law and a moral obligation to our students," said Reykdal.

Rising costs, declining enrollment

Reykdal addressed several key factors that have strained school budgets, including inflation and declining student enrollment.

"Inflation has been devastating to our schools to the tune of $1 billion. No doubt enrollment declines are a part of it," said Reykdal. Lower birth rates have resulted in fewer students entering kindergarten compared to the number of high school graduates leaving the system.

Among the top three funding needs Reykdal highlighted were special education, transportation, and Maintenance, Supplies, and Operating Costs (MSOC). Reykdal also noted the federal government’s failure to fully fund its 40% commitment to special education, stating that it currently provides less than 20% of the necessary resources.

Reykdal expressed concern over the fiscal health of several school districts, citing five or six that are currently in what he called "binding conditions," meaning they are under significant financial distress.

"Those districts are working hard to get their budgets in balance, requiring additional oversight by us, and quite candidly, it is consuming us," Reykdal said.

Looking ahead, Reykdal stressed the importance of growing the state’s own education workforce rather than relying on imported talent.

"The consequences cannot be greater. We will not forever be able to import our talent; we need to grow our own in our state," Reykdal said.

While Reykdal has made his request clear, Governor Jay Inslee is expected to propose his own budget in December, and the legislature will convene in January to tackle the issue.

The call for increased education funding comes as districts like Seattle Public Schools, which make up 5% of the state’s enrollment, has attracted significant attention, as they grapple with financial shortfalls. FOX 13 Seattle has been documenting the effects of underfunding on these districts, highlighting the critical need for legislative action.

Reykdal’s message to lawmakers is clear: stop seeking federal waivers, address the funding gaps, and invest in the future of Washington’s students.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to David Olson for comment, but he has not yet responded.

