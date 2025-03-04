WA Senate Democrats eye constitution change for abortion, gender-affirming care

The Brief Supporters are calling to add gender-affirming care access and reproductive freedoms to the state constitution, arguing those health care decisions need further protection. But Republican opponents say the measure goes far beyond current standards.



State Senate Democrats are proposing a constitutional amendment to enshrine access to abortion and gender-affirming care. They say the move is necessary to protect what is already in state law, while Republican opponents say the measure goes beyond what is already on the books.

Senate Joint Resolution 8204 would put to voters an amendment to say the state "shall not deny or interfere" with a person’s decisions around reproductive health, whether that be abortions, fertility treatments or contraception. The constitution would also say the state will not "deny or interfere with an individual's gender-affirming care decisions."

Prime sponsor Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, said people have a right to reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care. And while Washington has some of the strongest protections in those areas, she said they ultimately need to be constitutionally protected.

"We don’t know if that could change. Especially when you see attacks at the federal level and states across the country," the King County senator said. "So this simply puts our state laws, and allows these protections already, into the constitution."

Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said protections to the procedures are not under attack and the legislation tries to "solve a problem that frankly doesn’t exist."

Braun said Republicans, even if they disagree, have accepted public support for current law – which allows for abortions up until the viability of the fetus or to protect the life of the pregnant person. But he argued the amendment goes way beyond the current standard.

"This allows abortion right up until the date of birth, that’s a very controversial position," the Republican leader said. "It also adds in access to gender care. And it doesn’t define it at all – which means anything that somebody wants it to mean. And it puts no age restriction on it."

Braun also believes the proposal ties back to the fight over parents' involvement in their children’s health care decisions.

"I think that they continue to be very disrespectful of parents’ rights," he said. "And frankly, I think they’re reading the public wrong."

Slatter said current laws around gender-affirming care decisions have considerations for age and follow medical practices.

While the amendment offers the opportunity for a conversation around gender-affirming care and abortion, Slatter ultimately argued action needs to be taken because "our private healthcare decisions need to be protected."

"In our state laws, we’ve had these discussions," she said "We’ve passed these laws. Over and over, voters have supported these policies.

The resolution would need a two-thirds vote of both the Senate and the House before the amendment would be sent to voters.

Slatter said it would need Republican votes to pass the legislature, but Braun said he has "no reason to believe there’s any support on the Republican side."

If passed by both chambers, the amendment would be placed on the November ballot and require a simple majority of voters to pass.

