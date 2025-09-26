WA group says signature gatherers for ballot initiatives are being harassed, attacked

The Brief A woman was arrested in Tacoma for vandalizing signs and destroying petitions during a signature-gathering event. Another suspect fled with stolen signature sheets and hit another car in a parking lot. Let’s Go Washington reports multiple recent attacks on their signature gatherers amid efforts for new ballot initiatives.



A woman was arrested in Tacoma, accused of vandalizing signs and destroying petitions as a group was trying to gather signatures for a couple of new ballot initiatives.

The backstory:

Let’s Go Washington posted a video of the woman being arrested Thursday night in a parking lot along South 19th Street.

Tacoma Police say they booked her for malicious mischief.

FOX 13 has blurred her face in the video for now because as of Friday, it was unclear if she had been charged.

Dig deeper:

The group, Let’s Go Washington, says right before that woman was arrested, another woman stole signature sheets containing dozens of names with personal information.

Witnesses described the suspect as a college-aged woman who got into a car and took off.

In the process of fleeing the parking lot, police say the suspect hit another car.

There is no description yet of the hit-and-run vehicle, but police are investigating.

What they're saying:

Let’s Go Washington says their signature gatherers have been attacked nearly a dozen times in recent weeks.

"Signature gatherers across the state have faced harassment and threats, destruction of their property, and voter suppression."

The group spearheaded by Brian Heywood is in the process of gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures for two new initiatives on the ballot. One dealing with parental rights and the other opposing transgender athletes from playing in youth girl sports.

