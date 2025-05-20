5 arrested in connection to WA toddler's fentanyl overdose death

The Brief Everett police arrested five people in connection with the 2024 overdose death of a toddler, who died from drug poisoning in a home filled with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Due to unclear responsibility and local laws, the suspects were charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment, as specific charges related to fentanyl were not supported.



Everett police have arrested five people in connection with the overdose death of a young toddler in 2024.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2024, when patrol officers were called to a home on West Casino Road near Walter E. Hall Park for reports of a toddler not breathing. Officers entered the home and identified a burning smell associated with fentanyl consumption, as well as saw several small, blue pills on the floor of the common area.

They found the unresponsive child and were unable to resuscitate them, so they took the toddler to the hospital, where they later died of drug poisoning.

Timeline:

Detectives served a search warrant at the house to investigate the child's death. During their search, they found several items of drug paraphernalia for narcotics in "most rooms of the home." They spoke with the people who lived there, who said they knew of drugs being consumed there.

Investigators even found video of some of the occupants doing narcotics in front of young children.

Following their investigation, detectives developed probable cause over the course of April 2025 to arrest five people. A man and woman were booked into Snohomish County Jail on April 9, another woman on April 14, another man on April 24, and yet another woman booked on May 1.

Why won't they face felony charges for the toddler's overdose death?

What they're saying:

The five suspects have been charged with reckless endangerment — which is a misdemeanor charge, not a felony.

Officials say that, due to the "diffused culpability" of who directly caused the toddler's death, they cannot level more specific charges against any of the suspects in the house. Additionally, local laws of endangerment with a controlled substance do not support fentanyl, only methamphetamine.

Thus, only misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment could be filed.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.