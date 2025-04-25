WA challenges Trump administration's state library funding cuts

The Brief Washington is challenging a $3.9 million federal grant cut affecting libraries statewide, including schools and rural areas. The funding, vital for library services and resources, supports affordable research databases and internet access. The Trump administration cuts threaten library operations, reducing their role as community anchors during crises.



Washington is fighting a move by the Trump administration to cut $3.9 million in federal grant funding for the State Library. The move has a trickle-down impact, resulting in a punch to almost every public school, college, and rural library across the state.

The issue was first presented at the end of March when President Trump issued an executive order to reduce operations of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which manages the grant.

But funding was left intact for 47 states — except for California, Connecticut, and Washington.

State Librarian Sara Jones says the grant was already approved by Congress, and can’t be stopped by the president without breaking federal law. She wants to know why Washington is being targeted.

Washington targeted by Trump administration

What they're saying:

"It doesn’t have waste. It doesn’t have fraud. It doesn’t have abuse," said Jones. "A small amount of money comes to a state that then brings that money to local libraries. Without politics."

On April 4, Washington signed on to a lawsuit along with 20 other states suing the Trump administration to protect libraries, museums and other smal-agency programs.

"We’re stronger together," said Jones. "You come for federal library support. Then you come for state library support. And then I think local support is in jeopardy, too."

By the numbers:

While $4 million may seem like a small amount in the context of the congressional budget, it represents a third of Washington state’s library budget and is crucial for maintaining various services. The state uses the money to broker affordable deals for research databases at every public school and college. Without this funding, they may have to shoulder the expense on their own.

Washington's state library houses a treasure trove of historical documents and a unique collection from pre-statehood.

"There’s a misperception that virtually everything’s on the internet," explained Jones. "The vast majority of things in this building are not available on the internet; they are unique to this collection."

Now, services there are at risk of being shifted to appointment-only. They also may not have the resources to continue all the archival efforts they do now.

The funding cuts could also impact services at prison libraries, hospital libraries, and the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library.

During challenging times, like the pandemic and most recently November’s bomb cyclone, libraries have served as an internet hub and relief to those in need. The loss of funding jeopardizes this role, as rural libraries receive funding for the internet through the state.

"While maybe their door won’t close, they’ll no longer be a community anchor," said Jones.

