WA drivers urged to prepare for winter weather on mountain passes

With the snow already flying, it's an important time to protect yourself and your car from winter weather conditions.

Transportation officials say packing an emergency kit before the holiday rush can be crucial, as it could save you in a pinch.

"We are having the sprinklings of winter," said Lauren Loebsack, communications manger for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) North Central Region.

With more snow likely to fall overnight, WSDOT says cold places will set up more easily as traffic thins out late into the evening.

"When I think about people being prepared for travel, it’s really about being at that adjustment place where sometimes it’s going to be freezing and a little bit of ice," Loebsack said.

Loebsack says Stevens Pass could see minor snow accumulations.

"We could potentially see some accumulation of snow in those evening times and then in the daytime it’s going to melt off," Loebsack said.

Mount Baker is also expected to get some of the high totals, with about 13 inches in the higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued for Washington Pass in the North Cascades.

"We recommend people check all their fluids, make sure their tires are ready, their brakes are ready, that they have a bottle of water, their cell phone is charged."

Loebsack says it's important for drivers to keep in mind that there isn't always great cell service in the mountain passes, so it's important to let people know where you are going.

"Do people know that you are traveling across the passes? Have you planned that? Have you shared that with the people you are traveling to meet?"

Loebsack says drivers should pay attention to any speed advisory limits that are posted, as well as traction tire advisories.

