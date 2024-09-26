Washington's school funding crisis is top concern in superintendent race

School districts across Washington are grappling with multimillion-dollar budget shortfalls, putting funding at the forefront of the upcoming superintendent race.

Seattle Public Schools has temporarily halted its school closure plan, and Marysville’s district is under state watch as it struggles to resolve its own financial issues. Parents and educators alike are hoping the next Superintendent of Public Instruction will address these concerns with concrete plans to fully fund public education.

Tonight, parents are tuning in with high hopes that the top two candidates for state superintendent, Chris Reykdal and David Olson, will provide clarity on how they plan to tackle the funding crisis. As budget concerns mount, parents are looking for leadership that will advocate for smaller class sizes, increased support for special education, and equitable funding across districts.

The president of Washington’s Paramount Duty, Robert Cruickshank, a non-partisan group of parents advocating for increased public school funding, spoke ahead of the debate, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

"This is a clear crisis," Cruickshank said. "The state doesn't support our schools the way it should, and the teachers have to go above and beyond to do that. They shouldn't have to."

Cruickshank, himself a Seattle Public Schools parent, is critical of current state funding levels, giving the state’s support for schools a grade of C, despite praising teachers for their efforts. His organization has been at the forefront of pushing for greater legislative commitment to public education since 2015.

Budget crisis in focus

The funding issue has only grown more severe, with reports showing a 6% decrease in state funding for schools from 2019 to 2023. Cruickshank is pressing both Reykdal and Olson on their plans to push the state legislature to prioritize education funding.

"What are they going to do? How are they going to push the legislature to step up for our kids?" he asked.

Though the state superintendent doesn't control the budget directly, both candidates have made education a central issue. Reykdal is calling for a $3.7 billion investment in children, while Olson promises to hold the state in contempt if they fail to fully fund education. Cruickshank, however, expressed skepticism about Olson's approach, pointing to parents’ lack of faith in the courts to address the issue effectively. "We don't really think that the courts are going to do it for us," Cruickshank said. "No one's going to do it for us. We have to do it ourselves."

Cruickshank also noted that the next superintendent will need to work closely with the incoming governor. Both gubernatorial candidates, Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert, have indicated that education will be a priority. Ferguson has committed to increasing school funding to 50% of the state budget, while Reichert has also signaled that education is a key issue.

Parents are particularly concerned about class sizes and ensuring that funding is distributed equitably across districts to prevent pitting schools against one another.

Seattle’s school closure debate

The Seattle Public Schools’ recent decision to pause its school closure plan is a focal point for many parents heading into the elections. While some speculate the decision is tied to the upcoming vote, Cruickshank is less convinced.

"I don't think they've halted anything. I think they'll come back in a few weeks with a slightly tweaked plan," Cruickshank said. "They've been wanting to close schools for the last 18 months, and I don’t think public outcry will stop them."

What’s next?

Washington’s Paramount Duty is set to meet this weekend to finalize their legislative agenda. The group plans to organize parents statewide to push legislators to step in and provide adequate funding for schools.

The debate between Reykdal and Olson will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, moderated by FOX 13’s John Hopperstad. You can watch the debate live on FOX 13+, the FOX Local app, or at the top of this article.

As the debate looms, parents and advocates are eager to see how the candidates will address the state’s school funding crisis and what steps they’ll take to ensure Washington’s public schools receive the support they need.

