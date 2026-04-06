4 Washington sheriffs sue over law enforcement eligibility bill

The Brief Four Eastern Washington sheriffs are suing to block a new law allowing the decertification of elected sheriffs. They argue Senate Bill 5974 is unconstitutional and gives an unelected board power to remove officials chosen by voters. Supporters say the law improves accountability, while opponents say it undermines local elections; the case now heads to court.



Four Eastern Washington sheriffs have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a new state law allowing the decertification of elected sheriffs.

The complaint, filed April 3 in Pend Oreille County Superior Court, challenges Senate Bill 5974, recently signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson.

SB 5974 creates stricter eligibility requirements and background checks for elected sheriffs, and also gives the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission the power to unseat a sheriff.

What they're saying:

Sheriffs from Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry counties argue the law is unconstitutional and strips power from voters by allowing an unelected board to remove them from their position.

"Our state constitution expressly reserves the right of the people to select their elected officials. SB 5974 destroys the people’s inherent political power, guaranteed to them by the Constitution, and purposely shifts that power to an unelected board appointed by the Governor," said a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The law was passed by lawmakers as a way to modernize standards and increase accountability for law enforcement leaders, but received a fair share of backlash.

Supporters say the measure aligns sheriffs with professional requirements applied to other officers across the state, while opponents argue it undermines local elections and voter control.

The case will now move forward in court as officials weigh the balance between accountability and voter authority.

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