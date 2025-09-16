West Nile virus detected in horse in Yakima County, WA

The Brief A horse in Yakima County has tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the state's first case of the year. Officials are urging animal owners to take necessary steps to prevent their animals from being infected. The WSDA warns that the mosquito activity peaks in the summer and early fall months, specifically between dusk until dawn.



The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has reported its first case of West Nile virus infecting a horse in Yakima County.

According to the WSDA, lab testing came back positive for a one-year-old thoroughbred horse that was showing neurologic symptoms on Sept. 11.

This case follows reports from the Washington State Department of Health of West Nile-positive mosquito pools in Benton, Grant and Yakima counties.

How does the West Nile virus spread?

Officials say the virus is spread by mosquitoes and can affect horses, birds and people. However, the disease is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

Mosquitoes are most active during the summer and early fall months. Officials say West Nile virus appears in Washington state every year.

What does West Nile virus in WA mean for animal owners?

The fatality rate for a horse infected with West Nile virus is 33%, and survivors may experience residual effects, such as abnormal walking, for up to six months.

Officials say the current risk level for horse owners in Yakima and surrounding areas is moderate, but animal owners are encouraged to take preventative steps.

What they're saying:

"Even as temperatures begin to cool in the evenings, mosquitoes that carry WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases remain active until a hard freeze occurs. It is important for all animal owners to continue taking precautions to protect animals and themselves from mosquito exposure," said Dr. Amber Itle, VMD, MS, State Veterinarian, Washington State Department of Agriculture.

How to protect animals from West Nile virus

The WSDA recommends that horse owners contact a veterinarian about vaccinating their animals against the virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Keep livestock in barns or shelters with fans during peak mosquito activity, typically from dusk until dawn.

Eliminate areas of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. If that's not possible, cover the water sources or change the water at least twice per week.

Another recommendation is to use insect repellents approved for the specific animal being protected.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus in animals?

Owners are advised to contact a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of illness, such as mild fever, stumbling, weakness or difficulty standing. Officials warn that symptoms can progress rapidly.

"This detection signals that West Nile virus is present in local mosquito populations," wrote the WSDA in a press release. "While WNV is expected each year during warmer months, this case highlights the importance of mosquito control and vaccination to protect animals and the community."

To stay up to day with West Nile virus activity, visit the Washington State Department of Health website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

