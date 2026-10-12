What is closed on Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day?

The Brief Monday marked Indigenous Peoples Day, which is federally observed as Columbus Day. A number of government operations and financial institutions were impacted. Some local facilities and services were closed.



Monday marked Indigenous Peoples Day, which is federally observed as Columbus Day.

While schools remained in session and many businesses like retail stores and supermarkets stayed open, government operations and financial institutions were primarily impacted.

Keep reading to see which businesses were impacted on both a national and local scale.

Here's what is closed on Monday

Big picture view:

U.S. Postal Service (USPS): All All post office retail branches were closed, and standard mail delivery was suspended (Priority Mail Express continues).

Federal Government Offices: Non-essential federal offices, public agencies, and federal courts were closed.

Most Commercial Banks: Major banking institutions like Major banking institutions like Bank of America Wells Fargo , and Citibank closed their physical branches, though ATMs and online banking remained active.

State and Local Government Offices: DMVs, municipal courts, and local public services were closed in states where the day is recognized as an official state holiday. DMVs, municipal courts, and local public services were closed in states where the day is recognized as an official state holiday.

Local perspective:

According to Seattle Parks and Recreation, some facilities were closed. Here are the facilities listed on the website and services throughout King County:

All recreation programs

Community centers and teen life centers

Indoor swimming pools

Green Lake Small Craft Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory (closed regularly on Mondays)

Metro offices, including customer service, will be closed.

Here's what is opened on Monday

The other side:

Retail Stores & Supermarkets: Major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Home Depot and local grocery chains operated under normal business hours.

U.S. Stock Markets: Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq remained open for regular trading, though the U.S. bond market was closed.

Private Courier Services: UPS and FedEx operated normally, though certain express services may have experienced minor transit delays.

Restaurants & Fast Food: Chains, coffee shops, and independent eateries were open.

Select Banks: A few major banks (such as Chase and TD Bank) generally kept branches open.

Local perspective:

According to King County's website, a number of services remained open locally. Here's the list from the website below:

Buses and transit run on a regular weekday schedule.

District Court, Superior Court and Superior Court Clerk's Office

Solid waste facilities and transfer stations

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle's government website, Bank of America's website, Wells Fargo's website, King County's government website, USPS's website and Seattle Parks and Recreation.

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