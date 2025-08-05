Wildfire smoke settles over Seattle, impacts air quality in western Washington

The Brief Wildfire smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire is affecting air quality across western Washington. Prolonged exposure to smoke can harm lungs, especially for vulnerable groups like children and seniors. Experts advise staying indoors, using masks, and checking air quality updates online for safety.



While skies over Seattle looked clearer Tuesday, the threat from wildfire smoke remains serious across parts of western Washington.

The Bear Gulch Fire burning in Mason County has scorched more than 4,700 acres and is casting a haze far beyond the flames — impacting air quality from the South Sound to Puget Sound.

The risks

What they're saying:

If you didn’t think wildfire smoke was that serious — think again. Doctors warn it’s dangerous, especially when the air quality index (AQI) spikes during heavy smoke events.

If you’ve smelled smoke in the air you're not imagining things. The Bear Gulch Fire is doing more than scorching land — it’s blowing wildfire smoke across the region.

Dr. Cora Sack, a pulmonologist with UW Medicine, says now is the time to plan ahead.

"Knowing how and where to check your air quality (and) stocking up on supplies such as nonperishable goods and medications in case you need to stay indoors," Sack said.

It really is that bad. Prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke can damage lungs, and the risk is higher for children, seniors, outdoor workers and people with pre-existing health conditions.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe.

You may get: a headache – irritated or itchy eyes – congestion – a scratchy or sore throat and cough. But Sack recommends you go to the ER if you have more serious symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, using asthma medication, chest tightness, pain or palpitation.

According to Sack, research shows a direct link between smoke and asthma or COPD flare-ups: "We have really robust evidence that people are more likely to have asthma exacerbations or COPD exacerbations in response to wildfire smoke."

Protecting your lungs

What you can do:

The good news? Protection doesn’t have to be costly.

"When people are indoors, they should be shutting their doors and windows to help reduce infiltration of outdoor air indoors," Sack said. "And you should try to make a clean-air indoor room."

She also recommends wearing a mask — specifically one that fits tightly over your nose and mouth and has two straps, like an N-95, a N100 or P100.

And if you’re planning a workout outdoors, you may want to think twice.

"In most typical scenarios, we find that the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks from pollution exposure," Sack said. "However, in these really high acute pollution events from wildfire smoke, it's prudent to reduce your vigorous exercise outdoors. You can still exercise indoors again if you have an area with clean indoor air."

I think if you smell smoke, it’s best to go online to check what the actual air quality is.

"Wildfire smoke can produce a lot of anxiety and stress in our daily lives," Sack said.

Experts recommend checking sites like AirNow.gov and the Washington Smoke Blog to get accurate, real-time air quality updates near you.

When in doubt, stay indoors.

The Source: Information in this story came from UW Medicine, the U.S. Forest Service and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

