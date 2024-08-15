Friends say woman murdered in Lake City townhome was a 'good' friend, daughter

Friends and family are remembering the life of a young woman who investigators say was killed by her boyfriend in Lake City.

Surveillance video showed the two together coming back to his home Friday night, holding grocery bags before her body was found the next day.

Seattle Police say Zoey Suyun was killed by her boyfriend, Andy Chu, at his flooded townhome before he walked away and was later arrested. Her body was later discovered after neighbors noticed water coming from the unit.

Friends say the images on her social media pages like Facebook provide a look back at her life.

She was a bright and beloved young woman who grew up in Hawaii. Some photos show her hanging out and having lunch with friends and taking pictures. They say she was from Honolulu and attended President William McKinley High School, where they say Andy Chu also once went to school.

After graduation, she took classes at the University of Hawaii at Manoa before friends say she landed a job.

This week, Chu was charged with first-degree murder after admitting to possibly killing Zoey.

Court documents state that he told investigators that he had a memory of choking her, twisting her neck and holding her down underwater in a tub.

Security video captured images of Zoey and Andy entering the townhome together at around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 9th, with groceries.

Then, the next morning on August 10th, cameras captured Andy Chu leaving alone, pulling something out from under his shirt, wrapped in what looked like a towel.

Her body was found a few hours later when neighbors called the landlord about water coming from the unit.

Andy was arrested on Sunday after he was accused of groping an ER nurse at UW Medical Center Northwest where friends reportedly took him for what they described as "psychotic behavior." Bail was set Wednesday at $5 million.

"Anytime you have somebody charged with murder there's a concern of flight risk despite their connections showing that to the court is an argument, so that is an element," said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Friends say Zoey was a good friend and daughter. They say she enjoyed hanging out with her friends, trying new makeup techniques and spending time with her family at home.

One of her friends wasn't sure when Zoey started dating Andy, but speculated she may have been visiting him around August 10, because it coincides with a date in China that's celebrated similar to Valentine's Day.

Documents show that Andy Chu admitted to taking two pills of molly and smoking weed while he was interacting with Zoey. Her friends have expressed frustration with this admission, calling the crime unforgivable. They say Zoey's body could be returned to her family as early as this weekend.

