Woman rescued after 3 days trapped in car on WA's Chuckanut Drive

The Brief A woman was rescued after allegedly being trapped in her car for three days following a crash along Chuckanut Drive in Skagit County. Authorities located the vehicle down an embankment using GPS coordinates and conducted a rope rescue to free her. She was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital and was not seriously injured.



A woman was rescued after spending three days trapped inside her car following a crash along Chuckanut Drive in Skagit County, authorities said.

(South Whatcom Fire Authority)

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said it was first notified of the collision Saturday at about 8:38 a.m.

The vehicle was located about 40 yards down an embankment off State Route 11 near milepost 11. The driver said she had been trapped there for three days.

Authorities located the vehicle using GPS coordinates.

According to South Whatcom Fire Authority, with assistance from Geneva and Samish Way stations, crews extricated the driver and conducted a rope rescue.

The Washington State Patrol reported that the woman was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital and was not seriously injured.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol and South Whatcom Fire Authority.

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