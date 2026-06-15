The Brief A fire damaged a Woodinville recycling facility structure on June 14. It was contained by Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue. No injuries or other structural damage was reported.



A fire at a Woodinville recycling facility damaged a structure on Sunday, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at a recycling facility near Bostian Road on June 14. There were no injuries reported.

What we know:

Sunday morning, calls came in reporting smoke and flames reaching heights of approximately five feet.

Crews arrived on scene to find a large pile of recycled materials burning, and flames spreading to a nearby structure's roof.

Firefighters spent several hours containing the fire, and implemented defensive strategies due to the size of the fire and the amount of combustible materials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue )

Heavy equipment operators contributed to the containment efforts by moving and separating burning materials, so firefighters could extinguish hot spots.

The fire did not spread to any nearby buildings or structures, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

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