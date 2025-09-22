WSU football player shot at party, UW student identified as suspect

A Washington State University student is expected to survive after being shot by a University of Washington student, according to police in Pullman.

Timeline:

On Sunday, Sept. 21, police arrived to the shooting scene on Northwest Cottonwood Lane. Once there, officers say they found a 19-year-old Pullman man injured from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital by the Pullman Fire Department and is expected to recover fully.

The person of interest is a Jakori Buchanan. He is described by law enforcement as a 20-year-old black man who is 5'7" and 143 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Officers advised the public in a Monday statement that he may be armed and dangerous, and that he may be traveling to Seattle in a grey 2025 Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota plates (REW514).

What you can do:

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information on the suspect, his vehicle, or the shooting is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pullman Police Department.

