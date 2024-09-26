Youth crime soars in King County, probation counselors struggle to keep up

As King County grapples with a sharp rise in youth crime, a shortage of juvenile probation counselors (JPCs) is hindering efforts to rehabilitate young offenders, according to officials at the Juvenile Justice Center in Seattle.

Data from the county shows youth bookings have surged by roughly 60% in the past year and, as the demand to guide these troubled kids rises, probation counselors report they're stretched thin.

Dan Baxter, a juvenile probation counselor, is among those struggling to manage an ever-growing caseload. Typically, a JPC is expected to handle roughly 20 cases at a time. However, Baxter says lately he's been overseeing closer to 30, significantly limiting the time he can spend with each young person.

"At this point, I feel we have one arm tied behind our back," Baxter said. "Unfortunately, because the caseloads are so large, we’ve had to scale back."

Baxter noted that his visits, which used to last up to two hours, now often last only 30 minutes.

Despite the challenges, Baxter and his colleagues remain committed to their work.

"You develop a relationship and a rapport with these kids, and you see their potential. To see them gunned down in the community is heartbreaking," he said. Still, for every tragic outcome, Baxter believes there are success stories, which is why he and his colleagues are committed to moving forward with this emotionally demanding work.

"They’re in this field not for the money, not for the prestige, but because they care about the youth and families," Baxter said.

Juvenile Court Judge Veronica Galván has also expressed concern over the increasing demand for probation services. She noted that many of the young offenders coming through her courtroom are involved in violent crimes, mirroring trends seen at the larger courthouse downtown.

"We have, at large in the community, a fentanyl problem. We’re seeing that in our youth," remarked Judge Galván. "We have, at large in the community, crimes using guns and violence, we see that in our youth."

The judge said crime trends among young people had been relatively quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since returned to pre-pandemic levels. King County data shows in the first half of 2023 alone, 302 young people faced long-term detention in King County facilities.

"We have an increase in filings. We have an increase in need," Galván said.

Both Judge Galván and Baxter are urging the King County Council to reconsider the current budget, which led to the loss of several JPC positions during budget cuts. Baxter urges the council to approve funding for at least four more JPCs, with eight being the ideal number to return the department to its pre-cut staffing levels.

"I wish that we had the proper staffing so that our overall outcomes are even better," Baxter said. "We feel like it’s undervalued."

