'Seattle News Weekly': Bellevue 'OnlyFans House' alleged crime ring

The Brief On this week's episode of the 'Seattle News Weekly' podcast, Erin Mayovsky and Shawn Chitnis discuss the top stories of the week. The hosts open the podcast with an overview and explanation of "OnlyFans House," which involved a prosecution outlining multiple charges against a 21-year-old who allegedly led a violent and sexually motivated organized crime ring out of Bellevue. The podcast moves to a lighter topic: the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicking off on Thursday, June 11. The episode closes with talks of an upcoming heatwave in Washington.



A story that started out as a pitch in the news editorial meeting, quickly evolved into an in-depth uncovering of a sex-trafficking crime ring in Bellevue, dominating coverage this week outside the kickoff to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On this week's episode of the 'Seattle News Weekly' podcast, Erin Mayovsky and Shawn Chitnis discuss the top stories of the week.

The Bellevue "OnlyFans House" crime ring

The hosts open the podcast with an overview and explanation of "OnlyFans House," which involved a prosecution outlining multiple charges against a 21-year-old who allegedly led a violent and sexually motivated organized crime ring out of Bellevue.

Nikita Di Carlo, the 21-year-old suspect, and a handful of other men allegedly coerced women—including their own girlfriends—into working 18-hour days, seven days a week, illegally using Adderall to force them to produce content for OnlyFans and Chaturbate.

The ring allegedly took most of the profits, leaving the women with less than $2 an hour, while isolating them from family, beating them, and threatening them with weapons and sexually explicit blackmail. Di Carlo’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, and the judge maintained his bail at $5 million.

Shawn provides context, noting the house was dubbed "the mansion" and drew neighbor complaints for months due to massive house parties, noise, underage drinking, and parking violations. Investigators had been working the case for over a year, talking to victims.

The hosts discuss how OnlyFans was manipulated by the ringleaders immediately changing the passwords to the women's accounts. OnlyFans responded via a statement highlighting their nine-level verification system. The victims involved were young adults (some just turning 18), with investigators looking into potential underage victims.

"The details are quite disturbing. And I think that's what has given some people pause while also having a lot of interest, because you're talking about young people in a very glamorous setting and, of course, OnlyFans, which has emerged into its own kind of space within pop culture. But again, you know, at the end of the day, we're talking about some really serious crimes here." — Shawn Chitnis

FIFA World Cup 2026 Kickoff in Seattle

The podcast moves to a lighter topic: the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicking off on the day of recording, Thursday, June 11. Shawn talks about his visit to the newly named "Seattle Stadium."

Despite no matches being played locally on opening day, local bars opened as early as 10 a.m. to broadcast the first televised game. Businesses are preparing for a massive economic influx, expecting between 750,000 and 950,000 visitors over the course of the tournament.

The hosts share a report from FOX 13's Lauren Helmbrecht, from Elliot Bay's soccer party barge, which was created via a collaboration between the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Reign, and Friends of the Seattle Waterfront. Despite construction delays caused by high winds earlier in the week, the paid-ticket barge features a mini-pitch, a big screen, food, music, and activities.

"What a uniquely Seattle way to enjoy this tournament. And you know, there are 11 host cities in the three countries. I haven't heard of anyone doing what they've done here." — Shawn Chitnis

The hosts play an audio clip from FIFA President Gianni Infantino defending World Cup ticket prices, claiming an entry-level price of $60 and playoff averages below $500 are cheaper than other major American sports playoffs. Sean and Aaron gently push back, noting that real-world secondary tickets are scaling from $579 to upward of $10,000, pricing out many local young people.

Increasing temperatures in Seattle

The hosts discuss a dramatic weather swing from a recent storm that dumped an inch of rain in one night to an upcoming severe heatwave. Looking ahead to Monday's upcoming match between Belgium and Egypt at Seattle Stadium, the weather team projects temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, threatening the local June 15 record of 88°F set back in 1963.



Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

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