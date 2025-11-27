'Seattle News Weekly': Navigating Thanksgiving travel, traditions
SEATTLE - The excitement of Thanksgiving is here, which means busy roads, potentially awkward family dinner conversations and a kick-off to the holiday season.
On this episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky sits down with FOX 13 Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke to discuss the expected travel chaos for Thanksgiving weekend, family etiquette and holiday trivia.
They immediately dive into AAA's estimation that 82 million people nationwide are expected to hit the roads over the weekend. WSDOT predicted peak travel times were between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, though Adam suggested it would likely extend until 7:30 p.m.
While Thanksgiving Day is expected to be a "ghost town," Sunday is anticipated to be the big return day for all travelers.
SeaTac Airport screens millions of passengers, and State Ferries are expecting 300,000 people, with delays anticipated for eastbound returns over the weekend.
The discussion shifted to preparing for hosting and navigating family dynamics at the Thanksgiving table.
Adam says he will host 12 people and already has his turkey brining, while Erin will be preparing her popular goat cheese pistachio log appetizer, which was featured on Good Day Seattle earlier in the week.
The hosts emphasize avoiding political, financial and intrusive personal questions, recommending icebreakers like expressions of gratitude, family memories and hobbies.
They switch gears and talk about holiday activities around the city, highlighting some of Seattle's notable events.
Local events include Elf the Musical at the Fifth Avenue Theater, The Nutcracker ballet and a Kraken game on Friday, with Adam recommending the Winter Market at Seattle Center as a family activity.
The podcast concludes with a round of holiday trivia. Trivia teasers reveal that "Jingle Bells" was originally a Thanksgiving song, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade first aired on TV in 1948 and initially featured live zoo animals instead of the current balloons.
They also mention that the household hazard that triples on Thanksgiving is fires.
Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.
The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
