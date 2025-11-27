'Seattle News Weekly': Navigating Thanksgiving travel, traditions

The Brief On this episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky sits down with FOX 13 Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke to discuss the expected travel chaos for Thanksgiving weekend, family etiquette and holiday trivia. They immediately dive into AAA's estimation that 82 million people nationwide are expected to hit the roads over the weekend. The discussion shifted to preparing for hosting and navigating family dynamics at the Thanksgiving table.



The excitement of Thanksgiving is here, which means busy roads, potentially awkward family dinner conversations and a kick-off to the holiday season.

On this episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky sits down with FOX 13 Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke to discuss the expected travel chaos for Thanksgiving weekend, family etiquette and holiday trivia.

They immediately dive into AAA's estimation that 82 million people nationwide are expected to hit the roads over the weekend. WSDOT predicted peak travel times were between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, though Adam suggested it would likely extend until 7:30 p.m.

While Thanksgiving Day is expected to be a "ghost town," Sunday is anticipated to be the big return day for all travelers.

SeaTac Airport screens millions of passengers, and State Ferries are expecting 300,000 people, with delays anticipated for eastbound returns over the weekend.

"All the pressure going westbound, getting to the islands and to the peninsula. And then, Saturday, Sunday, the big return coming back, coming eastbound." — Adam Gehrke

The discussion shifted to preparing for hosting and navigating family dynamics at the Thanksgiving table.

Adam says he will host 12 people and already has his turkey brining, while Erin will be preparing her popular goat cheese pistachio log appetizer, which was featured on Good Day Seattle earlier in the week.

The hosts emphasize avoiding political, financial and intrusive personal questions, recommending icebreakers like expressions of gratitude, family memories and hobbies.

"And actually lean into a couple of different icebreakers. One that I like to ask because I think it gets an answer either way is have you ever seen a ghost? Oh, and you start with that and then and it may not necessarily be the best Thanksgiving approach, but, you will get a response either way." — Adam Gehrke

They switch gears and talk about holiday activities around the city, highlighting some of Seattle's notable events.

Local events include Elf the Musical at the Fifth Avenue Theater, The Nutcracker ballet and a Kraken game on Friday, with Adam recommending the Winter Market at Seattle Center as a family activity.

"I actually think they did miss one opportunity with all of this. And that is, there was also the Battery Street tunnel that was attached to that. When they had to backfill the Battery Street Tunnel, they were using the debris of the viaduct itself to fill the tunnel... I think they should have put something really cool in the Battery Street tunnel as a time capsule. — Adam Gehrke

The podcast concludes with a round of holiday trivia. Trivia teasers reveal that "Jingle Bells" was originally a Thanksgiving song, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade first aired on TV in 1948 and initially featured live zoo animals instead of the current balloons.

They also mention that the household hazard that triples on Thanksgiving is fires.

