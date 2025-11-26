Seattle weather: Thanksgiving travel improves around Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Rain returns Wednesday after sunshine around the Puget Sound area and will stick around through Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Puget Sound area will get a nice break from the rain. It looks mainly dry through the daylight hours. Widespread rain returns late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
Rain or snow on Thanksgiving?
Big picture view:
For Thanksgiving, it will be wet at times with on and off showers throughout the day. Snow levels will be higher, so it will be just rain over the Cascade passes. Overall, travel should be decent around Washington State.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
(FOX 13 Seattle)
(FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
Black Friday and the weekend look nice and dry with partly cloudy skies Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend with daytime highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide
WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital
Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle
Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition
Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor
‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten
How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.