Seattle weather: Thanksgiving travel improves around Puget Sound

The Brief Wednesday will be mostly dry in the Puget Sound area, with widespread rain returning late tonight into early Thursday morning. Thanksgiving will feature intermittent showers, with higher snow levels resulting in rain over the Cascade passes, allowing for decent travel conditions across Washington State. Black Friday and the weekend are expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies; temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.



Rain returns Wednesday after sunshine around the Puget Sound area and will stick around through Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Puget Sound area will get a nice break from the rain. It looks mainly dry through the daylight hours. Widespread rain returns late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Rain or snow on Thanksgiving?

Big picture view:

For Thanksgiving, it will be wet at times with on and off showers throughout the day. Snow levels will be higher, so it will be just rain over the Cascade passes. Overall, travel should be decent around Washington State.

What's next:

Black Friday and the weekend look nice and dry with partly cloudy skies Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend with daytime highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

