Seattle weather: Widespread rain, mountain snow Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday holiday travel in western Washington will be affected by widespread rain in the lowlands and significant mountain snow, with 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain expected in the Puget Sound area. The Cascades will see travel impacts with 3 to 8 inches of snow at Snoqualmie and Blewett passes, and 6 to 10 inches at Stevens and White passes; freezing rain or a wintry mix is possible late Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly dry in the Puget Sound area, with rain returning late Wednesday night; Thanksgiving will have on-and-off showers, but Black Friday and the weekend are expected to be dry.



Tuesday holiday travel in western Washington will be impacted by widespread lowland rain and several inches of mountain snow.

After a dry start, widespread rain will develop by midday Tuesday. 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands Tuesday with cool high temperatures in the mid 40s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

The biggest travel impacts will be felt in the Cascades. Even though warmer air is moving in, heavier precipitation could push cold air down from the higher levels of the atmosphere. Three to eight inches of snow is possible at Snoqualmie and Blewett passes.

Six to 10 inches of snow is possible at Stevens and White passes by Wednesday morning. Late Tuesday night, freezing rain or a wintry mix is possible over the passes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain on Thanksgiving in Seattle?

What's next:

On Wednesday, the Puget Sound area will get a nice break from the rain. It looks mainly dry through the daylight hours. Widespread rain returns late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

For Thanksgiving, it will be wet at times with on and off showers throughout the day. Snow levels will be higher, so it will be just rain over the Cascade passes.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Black Friday and the weekend look dry!

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.