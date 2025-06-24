Aliyah Boston's career-high 31 points sinks Seattle Storm in 94-86 loss to Fever

article

The Brief Aliyah Boston had a career-high 31 points, Kelsey Mitchell added a season-high 26 and the Fever beat the Storm 94-86. Caitlin Clark had a season-worst six points and is in a 1-for-23 slump from 3-point distance over her last three games. Skylar Diggins led Seattle with 22 points, and Erica Wheeler came off the bench to add 20 points with five made 3-pointers.



While the Seattle Storm managed to keep Caitlin Clark in check on Tuesday night, Aliyah Boston had a career-high 31 points and Kelsey Mitchell delivered a season-high 26 in a 94-86 Storm loss to the Indiana Fever.

Clark finished with a season-low six points, which is the second-lowest total of her career. Clark managed just three points in a 104-68 loss to the New York Liberty last season. Clark's prior season-low was 11 points, which came in contests against the Golden State Valkyries last week, and the Atlanta Dream in mid-May.

Meanwhile, Seattle's star tandem of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins were unable to match the scoring surge from Indiana.

Ogwumike was just 5-for-12 from the field for 16 points herself as a run of three straight 20-point games was snapped by Indiana. Diggins led Seattle with 22 points with six assists, and Erica Wheeler came off the bench against her former team to score 20 with five made 3-pointers.

Clark is in a massive shooting slump for the Fever. Typically a sharpshooter, Clark is 1-for-23 from 3-point distance over her last three games, including 0-for-6 on Tuesday night, and 1-for-10 in her last game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Her fifth missed 3 of the night was an air ball, and the sixth clanged off the front of the rim.

But while Clark struggled to find the bottom of the hoop herself, she did create several chances for her teammates. Clark had nine assists and three steals for Indiana as they pulled away from the Storm in the second half.

Lexie Hull scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter as part of a 30-point period that allowed the Fever to stretch a six-point halftime lead into a commanding 75-58 lead. Seattle was out-rebounded 38-21 and turned it into 20 second-chance points along with 52 points in the paint.

Back-to-back 3's from Erica Wheeler cut the Indiana lead to 11 with 2:40 left to play, but Boston matched each with baskets of her own to keep Seattle from getting too close. Wheeler added a pair of free throws to make it a 90-79 game, and a Diggins block on Lexie Hull gave Seattle the ball with 1:51 remaining.

Wheeler made another 3 with 27.8 left to make it a 93-86 game, but the hill was too high to climb for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.