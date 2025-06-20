Seattle Storm plays Las Vegas Aces following Ogwumike's 26-point game

The Brief The Seattle Storm play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday at 7:00 p.m. PT. The Aces are ranked 9th in the WNBA while the Storm are ranked 6th. This is the third time the teams will have met this season. The Aces won 75-70 in the last game.



The Seattle Storm will visit the Las Vegas Aces on Friday following Nneka Ogwumike's 26 points in the Storm's 98-67 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 01: Gabby Williams #5 of the Seattle Storm dives for a loose ball during the second quarter of a 2025 Commissioner's Cup game against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena on June 01, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images) Expand

The Aces have gone 3-5 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA averaging 79.1 points and is shooting 38.7% from the field. The Storm are 7-4 in Western Conference play. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA scoring 82.1 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Las Vegas scores 79.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 78 Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 82.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 82.5 Las Vegas gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 75-70 in the last matchup on June 1.

WNBA: Top performers for the Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, two steals and 2.6 blockers for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

WNBA: Top performers for the Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Seattle Storm. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 53% over the last 10 games.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.