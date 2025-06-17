Nneka Ogwumike scores 26, Gabby Williams sets steals record in 98-67 Seattle Storm win over Sparks

article

The Brief Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting to lead the Storm to a 98-67 romp over the injury-plagued Sparks. Gabby Williams set a club record for steals in a game with eight before exiting with an ankle sprain with eight minutes remaining. Skylar Diggins moved into the league's top 10 in career assists (1,585) and Ogwumike moved past Tina Thompson into fourth in career field goals (2,639).



Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Gabby Williams set a club record for steals as the Seattle Storm coasted past the injury-plagued Los Angeles Sparks 98-67 on Tuesday night.

Skylar Diggins and Eric Wheeler added 15 points each and reserve Alysha Clark hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts for 14 points for the Storm (7-5). Williams, who had 11 points, eight steals and seven assists, limped off the court with an ankle sprain with eight minutes remaining.

Diggins moved into the league's top 10 in career assists (1,585) and Ogwumike moved past Tina Thompson into fourth in career field goals (2,639).

Rickea Jackson scored 17 points and Azurá Stevens added 16 with 10 rebounds for the Sparks (4-9). Rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker hit four 3s for a season-high 12 points.

Los Angeles was without starting guards Kelsey Plum, with a lower left leg injury, and Odyssey Sims, for personal reasons. Shey Peddy, who signed Saturday and played seven minutes the same day, started at guard along with Barker. Grace Berger, signed Tuesday, played 16 minutes. Berger was babysitting in Kentucky when she got the call from the Sparks on Monday night.

Berger's Indiana University teammate Mackenzie Holmes signed with Seattle on Monday after the Storm traded Li Yueru to Dallas on Saturday.

Ogwumike had 14 points and Williams 11 with a career-high six steals as the Storm took a 47-37 lead at the half.

The lead went to 75-51 in the third quarter as Ogwunike scored 10.

Seattle made 13 of 30 3-point attempts, turned 22 Los Angeles turnovers into 31 points and had 24 fast-break points.

