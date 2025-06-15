Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: See the match in photos

The Seattle Sounders FC fell 2-1 to Botafogo on Sunday night.

It was the first match of six being played at Seattle's Lumen Field as part of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Games are being played at a number of stadiums across the United States.

The Sounders have two more matches at Seattle's Lumen Field. Seattle will face Atlético Madrid in their second match on Thursday. Atlético Madrid lost 4-0 to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain earlier on Sunday.

Click through the photo gallery below to see the match in pictures.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 15: Albert Rusnak #11 of Seattle Sounders FC controls under pressure from Artur #7 of Botafogo during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group B match between Botafogo FR and Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on June 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

