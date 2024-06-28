Cal Raleigh's walk-off gives Seattle Mariners 3-2 win over Twins in 10 innings

article

Cal Raleigh drove in the winning run with a walk-off fielder’s choice in the 10th inning on Friday and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins, 3-2.

Raleigh hit an infield grounder to Twins reliever Cole Sands (2-1), who threw home to try to keep J.P. Crawford from scoring. The throw sailed high to the backstop and Crawford was safe.

It was the fourth career walk-off for Raleigh, and his second this season.

The rally capped off what started as a pitcher’s duel, as Minnesota’s Bailey Ober and Mariners starter Logan Gilbert both pitched well early.

Ober faced the minimum before walking a pair of Mariners in the fourth, and Gilbert allowed just three hits in the first five innings.

The Mariners scored first in the bottom of the fifth when Mitch Haniger drew a two-out walk and scored on a double by Josh Rojas to make it 1-0.

Carlos Correa put the Twins ahead with a two-run homer off Gilbert in the sixth inning.

Gilbert allowed four hits and two earned runs over six innings with three strikeouts, while Ober allowed one run on two hits, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Seattle tied the game on a wild play in the eighth, as Julio Rodríguez hit a groundball to third baseman Jose Miranda, who missed a tag on baserunner Luke Raley before throwing the ball in the dirt past Carlos Santana at first base for an error.

Raley scored from second on the play, while Rojas and Rodríguez each advanced a base.

Ryne Stanek (5-1) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle recalled LHP Jhonathan Díaz from Triple- A Tacoma, and optioned RHP Cody Bolton.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Gregory Santos (lat strain) threw a live batting practice session on Friday, and will start a rehab assignment on July 2 in Triple-A Tacoma. Santos hasn’t pitched yet his season after getting injured in spring training … LHP Gabe Speier (rotator cuff) will throw a bullpen on Tuesday, and is expected to return around the All-Star break … RHP Bryan Woo had an MRI that showed mild inflammation in his hamstring, but GM Justin Hollander doesn’t expect a lengthy IL stint.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Pablo Lopez (7-6, 5.11 ERA) will pitch Saturday against Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (6-6, 3.90 ERA)

