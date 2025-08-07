Dominic Canzone's game-winning RBI single in 11th gives Seattle Mariners 4-3 win over White Sox

article

The Brief Dominic Canzone delivered a game-winning RBI single off White Sox left-hander Brandon Eisert in the 11th inning for a 4-3 Mariners win. It's the first walk-off hit of Canzone's career. The Mariners have played the most extra-inning games in MLB this season, with Thursday's their 18th of the year. Twelve of those games have gone at least 11 innings. First baseman Josh Naylor exited the game after his at-bat to end the third inning with shoulder soreness after appearing in some discomfort at the plate. He was replaced by Donovan Solano. He's considered day-to-day.



Dominic Canzone's RBI single in the 11th inning scored Eugenio Suárez to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 victory and a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.

Suárez slid in safely at home plate, cleanly beating the tag of catcher Kyle Teel on a throw from Michael A. Taylor for the winning tally.

"I know it wasn’t pretty, but it was probably one of my favorite swings I’ve ever had. I was lunging at it a little bit. But it all works the same," Canzone said.

It is the fourth straight win for the Mariners, and wins in six out of the last seven games since the MLB trade deadline on July 31.

Seattle is now 1.5 games back of the idle Houston Astros for the lead in the AL West.

The Mariners needed to fight back in the 10th inning just to get the winning chance in the 11th.

Eduard Bazardo quickly got two outs for Seattle, who intentionally walked Colson Montgomery to face Curtis Mead instead. However, Bazardo hit Mead with a pitch on the hand at the knob of the bat, which loaded the bases for Chicago.

It was extremely similar to the play last month when Dylan Moore was ruled to have hit the ball with the knob of the bat as Raleigh scored a tying run against the Houston Astros. This play was also reviewed with the pitch deemed to have actually hit Mead as he took his base.

Mitch Garver then whiffed on catching an inside fastball from Bazardo that went to the backstop as Lenyn Sosa scored to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead. The pitch was deemed a wild pitch from Bazardo even though it was a pitch you'd expect Garver to handle.

Miles Mastrobuoni – who pinch-ran for Raleigh in the eighth inning – put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance designated runner Randy Arozarena to third. However, former Mariner third baseman Josh Rojas sailed his throw way high of first base as Arozarena trotted home to tie the game again at 3-3.

Steven Wilson entered to pitch for the White Sox and forced the game to extend to the 11th. Rodríguez popped out to second base, Dylan Moore struck out, and Suárez flew out to left as Mastrobuoni was left stranded at third base.

A clean inning from Jackson Kowar gave the Mariners the chance to win it in the bottom of the inning. After Eisert struck out Jorge Polanco, the White Sox intentionally walked Garver to set up the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Canzone, who slapped a slider through the right side of the infield as Suárez raced to the plate for the winning run.

"The thing that strikes me most is (Canzone’s) ability against left-handed pitchers at this point," manager Dan Wilson said. "He has had some really good at-bats against lefties, today being one of those again. That’s tough to do in a clutch situation. We’ve seen that time and time again from him — not chasing and he’s been finding the barrel with a lot of consistency."

Randy Arozarena gave Seattle the lead with a two-run home run off White Sox starter Shane Smith for a 2-0 lead. Arozarena worked a full count against Smith before driving his 23rd home run of the season out to left field to put the Mariners on top.

It would be the only damage they'd manage to inflict on Smith in the outing, however. Smith allowed just four hits and the two runs over five innings with a walk and eight strikeouts for Chicago.

Michael A. Taylor got the White Sox on the board in the fifth inning with a solo home run off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert to trim the lead to 2-1. Gilbert only allowed the lone run on two hits during his five innings on the hill, but he did have regular traffic on the bases with three walks allowed.

Carlos Vargas got Seattle out of a jam in the sixth with a strikeout of Edgar Quero to end the threat, but Brooks Baldwin tagged Vargas for a solo homer to lead-off the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Matt Brash worked out of a jam in the top of the eighth for Seattle. Luis Robert Jr. and Curtis Mead each singled and stole a base to put runners in scoring position with one out. Brash struck out Quero looking and got Baldwin to ground out to first base to escape.

Grant Taylor did the same for Chicago in the bottom of the inning. A walk to Cal Raleigh and single to Julio Rodríguez put a pair of runners on. Cole Young pinch-hit with a sacrifice bunt to move the pair to second and third base with one out, but Taylor struck out Eugenio Suárez and Garver to keep it tied at 2-2.

An uneventful ninth inning sent the game to extras before the game got wild.

First baseman Josh Naylor exited the game after his at-bat to end the third inning with shoulder soreness after appearing in some discomfort at the plate. He was replaced by Donovan Solano and is considered day-to-day.

