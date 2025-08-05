Suárez, Naylor hit two-run homers, Woo shines as Seattle Mariners beat White Sox 8-3

article

The Brief Eugenio Suárez hit his first home run since returning to the Mariners, a two-run blast in the fourth inning that fueled an 8-3 win over the White Sox. Josh Naylor also hit a two-run homer for Seattle, and Dominic Canzone added a solo shot. Naylor reached base four times on a home run, single, a walk, and a defensive error by Josh Rojas. He also had two stolen bases and scored three runs for the Mariners. Bryan Woo continued his streak of outings with at least six innings pitched, going seven strong with just one run allowed on two hits while tying a career-high with nine strikeouts. He's gone at least six innings in all 22 starts he's made this year.



Eugenio Suárez homered and Bryan Woo pitched seven sparkling innings, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Suárez hit a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fourth inning for his 37th homer of the season. It was his first homer since he was reacquired by Seattle in a trade with Arizona last week.

Josh Naylor and Dominic Canzone also went deep for the Mariners in their fourth win in five games. Jorge Polanco finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Woo (9-6) struck out nine in his first win since July 4. The right-hander has pitched at least six innings in his first 22 starts this season, a franchise record.

Lenyn Sosa, Luis Robert Jr. and Colson Montgomery homered for Chicago in its second consecutive loss. Davis Martin (3-9) allowed six runs, five earned, and seven hits in five-plus innings.

Canzone tied it at 1 with his seventh homer in the second, a 405-foot drive to right-center. Polanco made it 5-1 with a two-run single in Seattle's three-run sixth.

Naylor tacked on a two-run shot in the seventh, a drive to right off Bryan Hudson for his 13th homer.

Robert and Montgomery hit back-to-back homers in the ninth off Jackson Kowar.

Key moment

Naylor and Suárez opened the sixth with consecutive walks. They pulled off a double steal to move into scoring position for Polanco’s base hit.

Key stat

The sixth featured four stolen bases for the Mariners, just the third time in franchise history that they had four steals in an inning. The last time was on June 6, 2004, against the White Sox.

Up next

Right-hander Jonathan Cannon (4-8, 4.77 ERA) starts for Chicago on Wednesday night, and George Kirby (6-5, 4.13 ERA) goes for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

