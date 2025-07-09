Jazz Chisholm homers twice as Seattle Mariners lose 9-6 to Yankees

article

The Brief Jazz Chisholm homered twice off Seattle starter Logan Evans in a 9-6 Mariners loss to the Yankees. The Yankees tagged Evans for six runs on nine hits with two walks in 4 ⅔ innings. New York has scored 11 earned runs off Mariners starters the last two games. Cole Young hit his first MLB home run as part of four home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford, Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena also homered.



Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs, and Cam Schlittler won his impressive major league debut as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Jasson Domínguez had three hits, including an RBI single, and Aaron Judge added a two-run double to help the Yankees overcome four Seattle homers. New York has won three straight following its second six-game losing streak since mid-June.

One of the team's top-rated prospects, Schlittler (1-0) was called up from the minors to start in place of injured Clarke Schmidt. The 24-year-old right-hander froze big league home run leader Cal Raleigh with a 100 mph fastball for his first strikeout and was charged with three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Schlittler walked two and struck out seven, ending his outing with another strikeout of Raleigh before leaving to a standing ovation as his parents hugged in the Yankee Stadium stands.

J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco each hit a solo homer off Schlittler. Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga gave up a two-run shot to Randy Arozarena on his first pitch and a two-run drive to No. 9 batter Cole Young on his last.

It was the first career homer for Young, who connected on an 0-2 count.

Luke Weaver struck out three in 1 2/3 hitless innings and Devin Williams whiffed two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton had consecutive RBI singles off rookie Logan Evans (3-3) before Chisholm capped a three-run first with a run-scoring groundout. Bellinger extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

An error by All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez cost Seattle in a three-run sixth.

Key moments

Chisholm hit a solo shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth for his seventh career multihomer game, fourth with the Yankees and second this season.

Key stat

Loáisiga has served up six homers in 22 1/3 innings this year. He allowed five homers over 69 2/3 innings from 2022-24.

Up next

All-Star RHP Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.77 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday night for Seattle against RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

