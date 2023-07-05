How to watch, stream 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle

Image 1 of 9 ▼ SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: In an aerial, general view from a drone, T-Mobile Park is seen ahead of MLB All-Star Week on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, July 11, but the All-Star Week festivities begin July 7.

This will be the third time Seattle has hosted the Midsummer Classic - the last time in 2001.

Three Seattle Mariners players have made the roster: pitcher Luis Castillo, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and pitcher George Kirby.

The MLB All-Star Game airs on FOX, including FOX 13 in Seattle. You can also stream the game in the FOX Sports mobile app.

2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX (Spanish-language commentary will be airing on FOX Deportes.)

Other All-Star Week Events

HBCU Swingman Classic

Date: Saturday, July 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: After the All-Star Futures Game

2023 MLB Draft Day

Date: Sunday, July 9-11

Time: 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET