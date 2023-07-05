How to watch, stream 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: In an aerial, general view from a drone, T-Mobile Park is seen ahead of MLB All-Star Week on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE - The 2023 MLB All-Star Game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, July 11, but the All-Star Week festivities begin July 7.
This will be the third time Seattle has hosted the Midsummer Classic - the last time in 2001.
Three Seattle Mariners players have made the roster: pitcher Luis Castillo, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and pitcher George Kirby.
The MLB All-Star Game airs on FOX, including FOX 13 in Seattle. You can also stream the game in the FOX Sports mobile app.
2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX (Spanish-language commentary will be airing on FOX Deportes.)
Other All-Star Week Events
HBCU Swingman Classic
Date: Saturday, July 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: After the All-Star Futures Game
2023 MLB Draft Day
Date: Sunday, July 9-11
Time: 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Date: Monday, July 10
Time: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET