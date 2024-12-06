How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga basketball vs No. 4 Kentucky in Seattle

Two of the nation's top college basketball teams are facing off this Saturday in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats, both with a 7-1 record, are fighting to improve their standings ahead of conference play.

Will the Zags clinch victory in front of the instate crowd? Keep reading for information on broadcast times, how to watch the game, and more.

What time in the Gonzaga-Kentucky game?

Tipoff for Zags vs Wildcats is set for Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Where is the Gonzaga-Kentucky game?

The game will be played at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Gonzaga-Kentucky game on?

The Gonzaga-Kentucky game will air on ESPN2. It's also available on Fubo and Sling TV.

How is Gonzaga playing this season?

Gonzaga's star players are showing this year, with guard Ryan Nembhard leading the country in assists with 86. The Zags are also second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.12), averaging 9.19 assists per game.

Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard (0) controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga is 5-5 in their last 10 matchups against top 10 teams, but have lost the last three. Their last game against Kentucky was on Nov. 20, 2022, where the Zags won 88-72.

This is the fourth all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Kentucky. Their next matchup will be in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Ken Walker III, Michael Dickson questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks at Cardinals

Ken Walker III, Michael Dickson questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks at Cardinals

Uchenna Nwosu activated from injured reserve by Seattle Seahawks

How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals, other NFL games in Week 14

FIFA Club World Cup Draw: Who Sounders face in Seattle

Jewell Loyd reportedly requests trade from Seattle Storm after investigation completed

Seattle Sounders all-time leading goalscorer Raúl Ruidíaz to depart club

Seattle Seahawks star Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.